1 dead, another seriously injured in suspected DUI crash in Hayward

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was seriously injured in a suspected DUI crash involving a semi-truck in Hayward last weekend, police said.

On Oct. 2, around 6:08 a.m., Hayward police officers responded to the crash involving a sedan and semi-truck near the intersection of Tennyson Road and Hesperian Boulevard.

Two people were trapped inside the sedan and rescued by the Hayward Fire Department. They were then taken to Eden Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old man, died at the hospital. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin.

Officials say the passenger of the sedan sustained major injuries but is in stable condition.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and police say he is not at fault for the crash.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the cause of the crash.

This is an active investigation and Hayward police say they will release more details as soon as possible.