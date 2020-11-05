1 dead, dozen arrested in Oakland during attempted robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday night following an attempted burglary and robbery of a cannabis grow, according to the Oakland Police Department.

In addition, more than a dozen suspects were arrested and several officers were injured.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oakland Police officers responded to a commercial building in the 1400 block of 92nd Avenue.

When officers tried to detain those inside, some fled the scene.

According to the Oakland Police Department, three officers were struck and injured by vehicles fleeing the scene. This led to an officer firing their gun, which struck one of the suspects.

Medical attention was provided to the suspect, however, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials have identified him as a 20-year-old Oakland resident.

The officers who were injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

During this incident, over a dozen suspects were arrested and nine firearms were recovered.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team assisted in this incident.

More details will be released at a later time as the investigation continues.

