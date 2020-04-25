1 dead following officer-involved shooting near Napa County Airport

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting in Napa left one suspect dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

A little after 2 p.m., officers were investigating a robbery and spotted the suspect’s car on Highway 29 near Route 221. Officers began to chase the suspect and say the suspect eventually stopped near the Napa Airport.

Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the identification of the suspect.

Officers were not physically hurt and an investigation is now underway. Authorities advise the public to avoid the Napa Airport area.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

