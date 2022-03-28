SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating two separate shootings from early Sunday morning.

This includes the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Both of these incidents occurred near Fourth Street and San Carlos early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 2:44 a.m. in the morning.

When officers responded to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot.

The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled on foot into nearby San Jose State University, officials said.

The police department did not release any description of the suspect or a motive for this attack. They said they don’t believe there’s any threat to public safety.

Shortly after the first incident, around 3:11 a.m., just down the street, officers noticed a commotion at a taqueria.

Police went to investigate and found a man with the gun.

According to the police department, an officer shot that man he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

At a press conference on Monday, The police department said they don’t believe the two shootings are connected in any way.

However they do say it’s unusual to have two incidents like this in the same area around the same time.

“Two major incidents right around the corner from each other within minutes, which in my 24 years,” Sargent Christian Camarillo said. “I’ve never been a part of anything like that. Certainly, you know, different parts of the city. But I mean, right around the corner. Literally take 100 paces and you’re there.”

Monday, the police department did not elaborate or provide any details on the shooting involving the officer.

They say they will address that at a separate press conference later this week. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.