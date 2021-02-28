1 dead following shooting at RV lot in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead following a shooting at an RV storage lot in San Mateo Sunday morning.

Around 11:38 a.m., a man called police to inform them that he shot his neighbor in the chest. SMPD received two more calls reporting shots fired near Fashion Island Boulevard and South Norfolk Street.

When officers arrived, they located a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. They rendered first aid and CPR on the man before he was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

The man died at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.

Detectives learned there was an argument between the two prior to the shooting. The suspect and victim both live in mobile homes at the location and knew each other.

Witnesses are still being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or security footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660.

Officials say additional information will be released as it becomes available.