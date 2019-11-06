Teen killed, another hospitalized in Antioch double shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Antioch Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call reporting shots fired around 7:10 p.m. in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Bellflower Drive.

Around that time, dispatchers received a call from one of the victims who stated they were shot in their car and had driven to Kaiser Hospital on Deer Valley Road.

While officers were en route to the hospital, dispatchers received several more calls reporting shots fired in the area of Point Arena Court and Morro Drive, which is close to a mile away from the first shooting call.

According to police, two men were seen running away from the scene.

Officials said they found evidence indicating there was a shooting near Morro Drive and Point Arena Court.

One of the shooting victims – a 17-year-old girl – died from injuries at the hospital, while a 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

