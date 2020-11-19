1 dead in Berkeley house fire

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – One person has died in a Berkeley house fire Wednesday night, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

Around 8:22 p.m., officials responded to a house fire on the 1700 block of 8th Street.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find the roof had collapsed and three sides of the building on fire, making it difficult to enter.

After an hour, the second alarm fire was deemed under control.

Officials say an adult male was killed in the fire. No other details about his identity are known at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and officials will inspect the building on Thursday.

No other details have been released.