1 dead in Castro Valley shooting, search for suspects continues

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that killed one person in Castro Valley on Tuesday night.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived at the 19800 block of San Miguel just after 5 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

A second victim was also injured in the shooting and remains in serious condition.

An investigation led to a suspect’s vehicle on westbound I-580 toward Oakland. When authorities attempted a traffic stop, the car sped off.

Deputies chased the suspect onto Highway 13 but lost site of the car.

The car was later located near Highway 24 in the Oakland Rockridge District where the suspects were seen running from the area.

A large perimeter was established by the sheriff’s office. Authorities continue to search the contained area at this time.

As the search continues, residents in the Rockridge area near Highway 24 are asked to shelter in place and contact police if they see anything suspicious.

No other details have been released at this time.