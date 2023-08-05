(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported at least one death Friday night on U.S. Route 101 in San Jose.

The state agency first reported 11:34 p.m. that a vehicle stopped on the left hand shoulder of the highway near Yerba Buena Road. Patrol officers said it was a white Hyundai Genesis.

The southbound lane of U.S. 101 to Yerba Buena Road off-ramp was ordered closed, and a Sig-alert was issued at 11:57 p.m.

A coroner has been called to the scene, the highway patrol said.

