CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a house fire early Monday morning in Cupertino.

The fire started in the 1000 block of Tuscany Place, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. Firefighters found the victim inside after doing a search.

“Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire on arrival,” the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews have not yet left the scene, the fire department said at 6:40 a.m.