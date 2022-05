EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) – One person died last night at what’s being called a major injury collision in East Palo Alto, according to police.

At 8:04 p.m. Monday, a car was going on westbound University Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” according to Interim Chief of Police Jeff Liu. At that time, the driver “lost control, and collided into a tree killing the driver who was the only occupant of the car.”

East Palo Alto police are not yet identifying the driver.