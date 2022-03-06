HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Deputies were dispatched to a liquor store located on the 200 block of A Street in response to a shooting Saturday night, officials say.

Officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. and found a young male with several gunshot wounds.

Fire and EMS responded to the scene but were unable to save the victim. He was pronounced dead later on the scene.

According to officials, the investigation showed the victim was shot at the store by two unknown suspects.

Both suspects fled the area before officers arrived, authorities say.

Detectives and crime lab personnel are conducting an investigation. They are currently looking at surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

The victim’s name will not be released until the family is notified, officials say.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 510-667-7721.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.