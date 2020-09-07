1 dead in I-80 crash in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a car crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reports a BMW and an Audi stopped on the highway after an incident. The drivers were exchanging information when a Toyota hit the BMW. This collision pushed the BMW into its driver while they were standing outside their car.

CHP said the driver was trapped between the BMW and the center divide. The other drivers involved reported minor injuries.

All westbound lanes were closed shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of Batavia Rd to Oday Rd. Two lanes reopened by 5:15 a.m.

