OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say.

The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue.

Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds.

Medical officials said the victim died on scene.

The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene and are launching a follow-up investigation.

The case is ongoing, officials report.

Anyone with information is asked to call 510-238-3821.