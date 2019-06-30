1 dead in Oakland street racing crash

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland police are asking the public to come forward with any information following a fatal street racing crash Saturday night.

According to police, the solo driver was racing another car when the victim lost control and hit a light pole in the area of 5100 San Leandro Street near 50th Avenue just after 5 p.m.

No other details on the victim, any other injuries, or the investigation were immediately available.

Oakland police are asking anyone who witnessed this fatal crash to call OPD Traffic investigators at 510-777-8558 or 510-777-8570.