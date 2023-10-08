(KRON) — One person is dead in connection to a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District early Sunday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. SFPD officers responded to 18th and Mission Streets at around 1:58 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Arriving on the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid to the victim and summoned paramedics. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The San Francisco PD Homicide Detail arrived on the scene and is heading up the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, police said.