3 dead, 8 injured in Richmond house party shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were shot and killed during a house party on Father’s Day, according to police.

Richmond police officers on Monday morning are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened around 11 p.m. Eight people total were shot. Police said all the victims were men, between the ages of 18-44 years old.

A source told KRON4 that many party guests came from outside of Richmond.

No one is in custody for the shooting, according to police. Guests are still being interviewed by police.

This story will be updated.