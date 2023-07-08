(KRON) — A woman is dead following a fatal rollover crash on Highway 101 in Healdsburg Friday night.

At around 7:25 p.m., the California Highway Patrol was notified of an overturned Toyota Camry on southbound Hwy 101 just south of Old Redwood Highway. According to CHP, the driver of the Toyota, for unknown reasons, lost control of the car and veered left towards the center median.

The driver veered to the right, but the car continued out of control and veered across both lanes. The driver and passenger, both women, were ejected after the car drove off the roadway and began to roll. Police believe both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was transported to a local hospital for major injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP at 707-588-1400.