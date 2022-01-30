1 dead in San Francisco after crash involving stolen car

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Police said Sunday that a crash between a stolen vehicle and another car left one person dead Saturday night.

Police said at 7:34 p.m. Saturday a black Audi SUV struck a red Honda SUV at 46th and Lincoln avenues and fled the scene.

A passenger in the Honda was taken to a hospital where he died. The driver of the Honda suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined the Audi SUV was reported stolen in San Francisco on Jan. 12.

The driver is described as a bald white male, possibly more than 6-feet-tall and approximately 45 years old.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Reference case number 220065181.

