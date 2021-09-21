1 dead in San Jose house fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal house fire in San Jose is under investigation on Monday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., the fire was reported on the 2900 block of Sherbrooke Way.

Crews arrived on the scene and were able to control the fire by 8:59 p.m.

The fire department said that one resident was found dead inside the home.

Units are currently assisting our partners with this event. Traffic is impacted on this street.



Please avoid the area while @SJFD conducts their investigation. https://t.co/1WinIRuk6R — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 22, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The police department is also on the scene and controlling traffic on the street.

No other details have been released at this time.