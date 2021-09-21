1 dead in San Jose house fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal house fire in San Jose is under investigation on Monday night.
Around 8:10 p.m., the fire was reported on the 2900 block of Sherbrooke Way.
Crews arrived on the scene and were able to control the fire by 8:59 p.m.
The fire department said that one resident was found dead inside the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
The police department is also on the scene and controlling traffic on the street.
No other details have been released at this time.