1 dead in Santa Rosa house fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A person has died in a house fire in Santa Rosa Tuesday night, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Officials responded to reports of a fire near Tachevah Drive and Knolls Drive around 7:40 p.m.

Crews arrived within five minutes to a home with smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters forced their way into a unit and cut a hole into the roof to ventilate the smoke.

While searching for victims, officials found one person had died.

As firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other duplex units, a large dog was found unconscious.

The dog received medical attention and began to breathe again.

Crews say the dog was given to animal control to be taken to an emergency veterinarian.

The fire was controlled in 20 minutes.

Officials say the unit sustained smoke damage and another unit had minimal damage.

Crews remain on scene to assist investigators.

At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious and remains under investigation.