(KRON) — One person is dead following a shooting early Thursday morning in the 100 block of Embarcadero, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m., officers located a victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased, OPD said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The investigation into this fatal shooting remains open and active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.