VALLEJO (KRON) – One person is dead after a shooting involving an off-duty police officer.

The shooting happened in Vallejo just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday along Fairground Drive.

Vallejo police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and that person died at the scene.

The other person involved in the shooting was identified as an off-duty Richmond police officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-648-4533 or 707-648-4531.

Latest News Headlines: