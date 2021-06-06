1 dead in wrong-way collision on Hwy 101 in Santa Clara

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara reopened nearly four hours after a fatal wrong-way crash on Sunday morning.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) – One person died and three others were hospitalized Sunday morning after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara.

The collision was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near the Montague Expressway.

A Toyota Corolla headed north in southbound lanes collided head-on with a Toyota Camry, the CHP said. The Camry was then hit by another car, a Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Corolla, the car that was headed the wrong way, died in the crash, the CHP said. Three people in the other cars were hospitalized.

A Sig Alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m.

As of 7:15 a.m., three southbound lanes of the freeway were blocked and only the far-right lane was open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News