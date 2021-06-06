1 dead in wrong-way collision on Hwy 101 in Santa Clara

UPDATE: All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara reopened nearly four hours after a fatal wrong-way crash on Sunday morning.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) – One person died and three others were hospitalized Sunday morning after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara.

The collision was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near the Montague Expressway.

A Toyota Corolla headed north in southbound lanes collided head-on with a Toyota Camry, the CHP said. The Camry was then hit by another car, a Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Corolla, the car that was headed the wrong way, died in the crash, the CHP said. Three people in the other cars were hospitalized.

A Sig Alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m.

As of 7:15 a.m., three southbound lanes of the freeway were blocked and only the far-right lane was open.