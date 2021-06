OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and others are injured after shots were fired at Oakland’s Lake Merritt Saturday afternoon.

Oakland police said they received reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue around 6:22 p.m.

Officers located four victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they were about 1,000 people in the area.

