FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was displaced after a structure fire that burned in between two homes Wednesday afternoon, the Fairfield Fire Department announced on Twitter. The two-alarm fire quickly spread to both houses, a shed, a hauling trailer and a vehicle — causing $250,000 in damage.

The fire broke out on the 1800 block of Kidder Avenue where crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes, officials said. Red Cross provided the displaced resident with temporary housing. The other home was vacant.

Overall, there were no injuries reported. Vacaville, Suisun City and Benicia fire crews also assisted with the response.

The Fairfield Fire Department said the fire happened in 102-degree weather. Video (above) shows crews putting out the main body of the fire, which was between the two homes.

Earlier in the day around 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a two-alarm brush fire near I-680. The fire was contained to approximately 1.5 acres, and no injuries were reported.