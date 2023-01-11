FORESTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — After a search that spanned two days, Sonoma County rescue personnel found one person dead, trapped in a car submerged in flood waters in Forestville, according to a social media post.

Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reported a car stuck in flood waters on the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road. The caller reported there was water in the car before getting disconnected, according to the post.

Dispatchers said they tried to reach the caller several times before sending out the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Marine Unit, Henry 1 helicopter, CHP helicopter, several deputies and Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue personnel to search for the car and driver.

Unfortunately, they could not locate the car or driver by sunset on Tuesday when it became too dangerous for rescuers to continue.

Wednesday, rescuers resumed the search by 6 a.m. Around 7:46 a.m., they found the car submerged in 8 to 10 feet of flood waters about 100 yards from the road, officials said.

A Marine Unit deputy dove to check if the car was occupied and found the victim Daphne Fontino, 43, of Ukiah, dead inside.

(Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

As of Tuesday, 17 people were reported to have died from storm-related causes in California, making the recent storms deadlier than the wildfires over the past two years.