(KRON) – An Oakland shooting left one man in critical and grave condition on Saturday.

The Oakland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Montana Street on Nov. 4 around 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical and grave condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Robbery Unit at (510) 238-3426.