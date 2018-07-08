1 hospitalized, 9 displaced after blaze tears through residence
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- - A man is recovering at a San Francisco hospital and nine others are displaced after a fire tore through their residence Saturday night.
Investigators say the blaze broke out around 7:56 p.m. at 1519 Oak Street.
The fire was contained around 8:06 p.m. and the cause is unknown at this time.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.
- POLICE: RICHMOND HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER SEVERAL TIMES
- DOGS SWIPE MAIL CARRIER'S LUNCH AND REACTION GOES VIRAL
- STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER MOCKING STUTTERING CUSTOMER
- VIRAL VIDEO: WHITE MAN CHALLENGES BLACK FAMILY'S POOL MEMBERSHIP
- MAN DIES AFTER GETTING SUCKED INTO DELTA DRAIN PIPE IN STOCKTON
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.