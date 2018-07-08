Bay Area

1 hospitalized, 9 displaced after blaze tears through residence

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- - A man is recovering at a San Francisco hospital and nine others are displaced after a fire tore through their residence Saturday night.

Investigators say the blaze broke out around 7:56 p.m. at 1519 Oak Street. 

The fire was contained around 8:06 p.m. and the cause is unknown at this time. 

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire. 

