(KRON) — One person was taken to the hospital after an Amtrak train crashed into a car Friday night in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department said. The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of E 12th Street and 29th Avenue.

Officers and medical crews arrived at the scene. OPD says one individual was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

Video from the Citizen App (above) shows the scene of the aftermath of the crash. It appears a dark-colored sedan was damaged from the crash.

The circumstances of how the crash happened are unknown. OPD did not release any other details about the crash.

The department says anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact 510-777-8570.