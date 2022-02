PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters work to contain a structure fire at a Pleasant Hill residency Saturday night, Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

The fire mostly burned inside the residency’s garage, and all residents were able to get out of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The video above was taken by the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.