SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police are asking the public for help investigating a shooting they say sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound late Friday night.

A Santa Rosa hospital called police at 11:28 p.m. Friday saying a person had come to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The victim was in stable condition with an injury not deemed life-threatening, police said.

Officers went to the hospital and spoke with the victim. At the hospital, they found a vehicle associated with the victim, which they had towed and processed for evidence, according to police.

The officers learned the shooting might have occurred near the intersection of Montecito Avenue and Brush Creek Road, police said. Officers went to the area and “found evidence consistent with a shooting,” police said, without specifying what evidence they found.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name at present. The department said the shooting was targeted, and that it might be “possibly gang-related.”

Anyone who might have video cameras that would have captured the shooting at Montecito and Brush, or who has any other information, is asked to contact police through the tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips, or by contacting Violent Crimes Investigations detectives at 707-543-3595.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this shooting.

