OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Oakland, according to police.

The shooting happened at E 12th Street and Fruitvale Avenue.

The unidentified victim, however, was found in the area of 33rd Ave and International Boulevard, authorities said.

Officers then took the victim to a nearby hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD’s Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.