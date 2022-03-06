SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One man was taken to the hospital on Sunday after being shot, the San Jose Police Department announced.

The shooting happened on Felipe Avenue and Olinder Court — roughly two miles east of San Jose State University’s campus.

Initially, police said the man had “life-threatening” injuries but later announced the man is in stable condition and is expected to live.

The victim was not identified, and there have been no suspects arrested.

Earlier in the day, a man was stabbed on the 400 block of Sands Drive — which is about 4 miles southwest of the aforementioned shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

So far, neither incident is related, according to police.

Police have not announced an arrest made for the stabbing incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.