(KRON) — A victim who was shot in Oakland on Tuesday is expected to survive, the Oakland Police Department said.

A shooting was reported from a ShotSpotter activation on the 600 block of 25th Street in West Oakland just before 1:45 p.m., police said. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence that a shooting occurred. No victim was found at the location.

Later Tuesday afternoon, police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. Investigators determined that the victim at the hospital sustained their injuries from the shooting on 25th Street. The victim is currently in stable condition, police said.

Oakland PD’s Felony Assault Unit is investigating the circumstances around the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact (510)-238-3426.