1 hospitalized following 3-car collision in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A three-car collision in Brentwood left one person in the hospital Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Around 3:54 p.m., officials responded to a three-car accident on Apricot Way.
Four people were involved, but only one was transported to a local trauma center with moderate injuries.
Photos shared by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District show one damaged truck on the sidewalk of the street.
Another photo shows a knocked down tree.
Brentwood police are investigating the accident.
No other details were immediately available.