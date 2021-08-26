1 hospitalized following 3-car collision in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A three-car collision in Brentwood left one person in the hospital Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 3:54 p.m., officials responded to a three-car accident on Apricot Way.

Four people were involved, but only one was transported to a local trauma center with moderate injuries.

Photos shared by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District show one damaged truck on the sidewalk of the street.

Another photo shows a knocked down tree.

Brentwood police are investigating the accident.

No other details were immediately available.