ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Antioch police are looking for clues in a shooting at a dispensary that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened Thursday night in the parking lot of the Coco Farms Dispensary.

Officers say the victim and shooter were gone by the time they got to the scene.

A short lime later, a 27-year-old man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

So far no arrests have been made.