Fire-explosion at San Leandro warehouse prompts criminal investigation

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – Authorities have launched a criminal investigation after two people were injured in a fire-explosion at a warehouse in San Leandro Thursday morning.

The explosion was reported around 4 a.m. in the area near 1774 Timothy Drive.

Officials said they are investigating if the warehouse was being used as an illegal lab.

Two others are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

