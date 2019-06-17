1 hurt in San Jose shooting

San Jose police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

It happened on the corner of Clemence and Story Roads.

One man was shot and is in the hospital.

Witnesses say they heard between two to five gunshots at first, followed by another 10 shots.

The gunman has not been found.

