SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – One in three Californians think there should be a zero tolerance law on drinking and driving, according to a new poll.

Sixty-six percent of those polled think the existing drunk driving penalties are not harsh enough, although one in four admit they would still drive first thing in the morning following a night of heavy drinking.

The survey conducted by DesertHopeTreatment.com, surveyed 3,445 people to determine how they feel about implementing a statewide zero percent drinking and driving tolerance policy.

According to the survey, 33 percent of Californians support such a policy. Nationwide, women were far more supportive of the idea, with 40 percent agreeing compared to 28 percent of men.

Of those surveyed, 66% believed that existing drunk driving penalties were not harsh enough with three in four surveyed saying they would report a friend or family member who decided to drive drunk.

One worrying finding was that one in four of those surveyed believe it’s worse to use a cell phone while driving than it is to drive under the influence.

According to the National Health Transportation Safety Authority, nearly 30 people are killed each day across the United States in drunk-driving accidents, equating to roughly one preventable death every 50 minutes.