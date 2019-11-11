1 in 3 San Francisco residents thinking of leaving, city survey says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One in three San Francisco residents are considering leaving in the near future, according to a recent survey by the city released last week.

The survey, conducted by San Francisco’s Office of the Controller, shows that 35% of respondents said they were “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to move away from San Francisco in the next three years.

By comparison, 64% of respondents said they were “not at all” leaving or “not too likely” to leave the city in the next three years.

This trend of people thinking about leaving San Francisco isn’t new. Researchers said attitudes about leaving the city have remained “relatively consistent” for the past 14 years.

Who’s more likely to leave?

According to the survey, younger respondents (48% under age 35) and recent arrivals (5 years or fewer) are most likely to leave.

Renters are almost twice as likely to anticipate leaving as homeowners.

The survey also found that 50% of those who left San Francisco between 2013 and 2017 moved to another county within the Bay Area, while an additional 20% moved elsewhere in California.

Latest News Headlines: