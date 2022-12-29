SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a house fire burned a home in San Francisco Thursday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire also displaced two others.

SFFD first reported the blaze as a one-alarm fire at 8:51 p.m. at 67 Gladstone Drive. Crews worked to rescue an elderly person who was trapped inside the building.

The building was a two-story, one-family structure in the Excelsior District. First responders reported fire coming out of the garage.

The fire was contained to a single residence and is now under investigation.