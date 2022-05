OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said.

The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue.

Officers responded and located at least two people with gunshot wounds. Police are still investigating, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright (c) 2022 Bay City News, Inc.