PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A passenger is injured after their Tri Delta Transit bus collided with a car Tuesday morning before sunrise, the Pittsburg Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The crash happened after the bus and car were trying to avoid debris on the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway.

Authorities said somebody illegally dumped a large box of construction material on the highway, causing a safety hazard. The passenger of the bus was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

The condition of the passenger was not released by police. Pictures posted by Pittsburg PD show the front windshield of the bus was shattered after the collision.

The Pittsburg-Antioch Highway is located just north of Highway 4 and extends east into W 10th Street in Antioch.