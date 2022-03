SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot after a car-to-car shooting Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, police announced on Twitter.

The shooting happened on Newcomb Avenue in the city’s Bayview neighborhood where the victim is facing ‘life-threatening injuries,’ according to police.

There were multiple cars involved in the shooting where people inside were shooting at each other.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.