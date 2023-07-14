SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting on I-280 Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound area of Highway 101 near the I-280 split.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a female victim who suffered an injury to the lower region of her body, authorities said. She was taken to SF General Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

CHP did not release any suspect vehicle description at this time. A portion of the southbound lanes of Highway 101 will be blocked off.

This story will be updated.