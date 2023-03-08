A pickup truck flipped over to its side and blocked lanes near Moore Creek Park in Pope Valley on Wednesday (Cal Fire LNU).

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a pickup truck flipped over on its side in Pope Valley Wednesday, Cal Fire LNU announced on Twitter. The incident caused both lanes near Moore Creek Park to be blocked.

The driver of the pickup truck took themselves out of the vehicle and suffered “minor injuries,” according to Cal Fire. Photos of the incident can be viewed below.

Cal Fire LNU Cal Fire LNU

Crews from Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol and Napa County Fire Department assisted in the response. Moore Creek Park is located in St. Helena. Pope Valley is an unincorporated community in Napa County.

Cal Fire first tweeted about the incident at 2:52 p.m. No other information was immediately available.