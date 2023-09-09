(KRON) — One person was injured after a shooting Saturday morning in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near 42nd Street and Telegraph Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel were at the scene and took the victim to the hospital.

As of 1 p.m., Saturday, the victim is listed in stable condition, according to OPD. The victim was not identified by authorities.

The shooting happened approximately a five-minute walk away from the MacArthur BART station. OPD says anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact 510-238-3426.