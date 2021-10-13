1 injured after SMART train crashes into car in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Officials responded to a vehicle vs. SMART train collision in Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the tracks near W Steele Lane.

One person inside the car involved was extricated and taken to a nearby hospital.

Video shared by the Santa Rosa Fire Department shows a white van totaled from the rear end.

The video also shows multiple firefighters and medical personnel at the scene.

There were no injuries reported on the train, officials said.

No other details were released.