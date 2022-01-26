1 injured in big Santa Rosa house fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A huge fire broke out at a single-family home in Santa Rosa late Tuesday night.

Four engines responded to the fire off of Highway 12, The Santa Rosa Fire Department said. The fire was seen at the front of the home, and had extended into the attic and living area of the house.

It was brought under control after about 20 minutes, according to fire officials.

One person was in the home at the time and made it out, but with second degree burns on his upper body, the fire department said. He will be transferred to a burn center for additional treatment.

After the fire was brought under control, Pacific Gas & Electric was requested to the scene to secure the building’s power. The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature, the fire department added.

The estimated damage is about $300,000.